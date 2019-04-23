Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trinity Lutheran Church
465 Oak St
Wyandotte, MI 48192
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Gardiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny (Poshadlo) Gardiner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Penny (Poshadlo) Gardiner Obituary
Gardiner, Penny (Poshadlo) - a long-time resident of the Wyandotte area, died Friday the 19th of April at the age of 72. Penny loved good food and socializing, enjoyed having picnics in the park and cooking for family and friends, she always welcomed you with open arms. She is survived by her brother (Carl), daughters Nicolle, Renee and Kelly. Grandchildren; Andrew, Daniel, Jonathan, Coty, Mary Beth, Carl, Jenna & Grace. Great grandchildren; Audrielle & Miguiel. Penny was blessed loving step-children and grandchildren. Memorial Service for Penny at Trinity Lutheran Church: 465 Oak St., Wyandotte, Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 a,m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.