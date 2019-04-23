|
|
Gardiner, Penny (Poshadlo) - a long-time resident of the Wyandotte area, died Friday the 19th of April at the age of 72. Penny loved good food and socializing, enjoyed having picnics in the park and cooking for family and friends, she always welcomed you with open arms. She is survived by her brother (Carl), daughters Nicolle, Renee and Kelly. Grandchildren; Andrew, Daniel, Jonathan, Coty, Mary Beth, Carl, Jenna & Grace. Great grandchildren; Audrielle & Miguiel. Penny was blessed loving step-children and grandchildren. Memorial Service for Penny at Trinity Lutheran Church: 465 Oak St., Wyandotte, Saturday, April 27th at 11:00 a,m.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2019