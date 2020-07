Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Peter's life story with friends and family

Share Peter's life story with friends and family

Wojtala, Peter A. of Farmington Hills. Formerly of Trenton. July 6, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette. Loving father of Colette (Frank) Kessler. Dear brother of Albert Wojtala. Proud grandfather of Leah Kessler and Derek Kessler. Former co-owner of Downriver Scrap Iron and Metal Co., Inc. Visitation Friday 1-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Funeral Service at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte, 734.285.9000.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store