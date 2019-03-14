|
SINDONE , Peter D., Sr, age 65, of Southgate, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa Sindone. Loving father of Anita (Jeffrey), Amy (Robert), Peter (Brooke), Melanie, Margaret and Zachary (Christina). Dearest grandfather of Nathan, Kerra, Melissa, Cheyenne, Pearl, Sadie, Tyler, Tiyana, Peter III, Giovanni, Sofina, Lilian, Michael, Jack, Hailey, Dean, Aubrey, Dylan, Braeden, and Luka. He is also survived by his brothers Dominick, Jr., Michael and Phillip and his sisters Louise, Elizabeth, Angela, Laurie and Leah. He is preceded in death by his parents Dominick and Helen, his brothers Frank and Sam and his sister Joan. Service was Friday, 6:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Friday, 2:00 - 8:00 PM. His cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019