Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PETER SINDONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER DAVID SINDONE Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PETER DAVID SINDONE Sr. Obituary
SINDONE , Peter D., Sr, age 65, of Southgate, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Lisa Sindone. Loving father of Anita (Jeffrey), Amy (Robert), Peter (Brooke), Melanie, Margaret and Zachary (Christina). Dearest grandfather of Nathan, Kerra, Melissa, Cheyenne, Pearl, Sadie, Tyler, Tiyana, Peter III, Giovanni, Sofina, Lilian, Michael, Jack, Hailey, Dean, Aubrey, Dylan, Braeden, and Luka. He is also survived by his brothers Dominick, Jr., Michael and Phillip and his sisters Louise, Elizabeth, Angela, Laurie and Leah. He is preceded in death by his parents Dominick and Helen, his brothers Frank and Sam and his sister Joan. Service was Friday, 6:00 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation was Friday, 2:00 - 8:00 PM. His cremation will take place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now