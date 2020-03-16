|
Peter Ewing McDiarmid, Jr. March 13, 2020. Age 83 of Trenton. Beloved husband of Carol for over 58 years. Dearest brother of Edward, the late Thomas, the late Nancy King, Mary Yurko, the late Margaret Konopka and Catherine Stallman. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. Also survived by Brittany and Ryan Mikel and their son Kaden. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to Henry Ford Hospice. Visitation, Friday, March 20, 2020, 3 – 9:00 PM. Service, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes -Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020