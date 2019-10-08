|
|
Garr, Peter. Age 90 of Trenton. October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan Garr. Loving father of Michael (Deanne), Peter (Ann Marie), Stephen (Jennifer), Kathleen Garr and the late Margaret Smith. Father-in-law of Gregory Smith. Proud grandpa of Lauren, Katie, Audie, Macey and Jacob. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Funeral service Friday 10am at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019