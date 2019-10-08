Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Garr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Garr

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Garr Obituary
Garr, Peter. Age 90 of Trenton. October 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joan Garr. Loving father of Michael (Deanne), Peter (Ann Marie), Stephen (Jennifer), Kathleen Garr and the late Margaret Smith. Father-in-law of Gregory Smith. Proud grandpa of Lauren, Katie, Audie, Macey and Jacob. Visitation Thursday 4-8pm at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Funeral service Friday 10am at the funeral home. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
Download Now