Philip Healy Age 88 February 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rose. Dear father of James (Cecilia) Gough, Patrick Healy, Philip E. Healy and the late Thomas Gough. Grandfather of 5. Great grandfather of 1. Brother of Patricia Lopez and the late Helen Brugger and James R. Healy. Vistitation Friday 2 pm - 8 pm. Funeral service Saturday 11:30 at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). Family suggests memorials to American Legion. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020
