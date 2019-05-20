|
Smith, Philip Joseph was born on October 21, 1941 in Cleveland, Ohio and died at his home in Taylor on May 17, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 50 years to Katherine (nee: Durand) Smith. Loving dad of Daniel Smith and Stacia Smith. Proud grandfather of Gavin, Alannah, Olivia, Micah and Caleb. Dearest brother of James Smith. Also survived by other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents John and Adele (nee: Oshotsky) Smith. Arrangements by The Allen Park Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. A memorial service is being planned. For information and to share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 22, 2019