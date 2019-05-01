|
Mousseau, Philip L., age 81 of Grosse Ile, passed away April 29, 2019. Loving husband of Joan. Dear father of Kimberly (Tod) Petrie-Truxell, Kevin, and Milissa (Doug) Paryaski. Proud grandfather of Shea (James), Maxwell, Austin, Madelyn, Allyson, Jillian, and grand dog Hampton. Also survived by his sister Lorraine (Gerry) Decoster. Preceded in death by parents Orval and Laura Mousseau, brothers Paul, Charles, and Louie. Philip was a special education teacher for 32 years. After retirement he continued working as a stump grinder. And will be fondly remembered as " The Grumpy Stumper". In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515, or macular.org. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 5, 2019