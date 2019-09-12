Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Philip W. Sheridan Obituary
Sheridan, Philip W., age 86 of Allen Park, formerly of Detroit, passed away September 11, 2019. Loving husband of Jacqueline. Dear father of Robert (Diane) Fox, Derek (Kathy) Fox, Lori (Steve) Toltesi, Tim Sheridan, and Kathleen (Mark) Walls. Proud grandfather of 12 and great grandfather of 18. Visitation will take place Sunday from 2-9 p.m., Military Honors 6 p.m., at the Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. The family will receive friends Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 9000 Laurence Ave., Allen Park. Interment to follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery, Livonia. Memorial contributions may be made to and/ or the American Diabetes Association. To share a memory please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 15, 2019
