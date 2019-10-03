Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
(313) 383-1870
Phyllis Pacheco
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Solosy Funeral Home - Lincoln Park
3206 Fort Street
Lincoln Park, MI 48146
Phyllis Pacheco Obituary
Pacheco, Phyllis. Age 94 of Lincoln Park. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late Ernest. Loving mother of Charles (the late Jeanette), Richard (Angie), Gloria (Terry) Powell, Vicky (Jim) Yuhas, Joseph (the late Darcie), and the late Vincent (surviving wife Diane). Phyllis was one of 12 children of William and Doris Vickery of Cardiff, South Wales and was adored by many including 18 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Visitation Sunday October 6, 2019 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Monday October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Oct. 6, 2019
