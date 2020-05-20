Priscilla Gray, 89, of Grosse Ile, passed away in Palm City, Florida on May 13, 2020. Born in Hooversville, PA. A beautiful light in this world. She married her high school sweetheart Anthony, in April of 1951. They moved to Grosse Ile in 1967, where Priscilla was very active in the community, performing in Boars Head and Islander productions. She loved boating, playing golf, tennis and bridge. Loved by so many, she never missed a chance to spend time with her family and of course, loved driving her pink Cadillac around town! She and her husband split their time in later years between their two homes in Grosse Ile and Palm City. Beloved wife of Anthony. Dear mother of Tony and Scott and daughter-in-laws, Sharon and Mary. Priscilla is also survived by her three cherished grandchildren, Tony Gray, Amy Lai (Gray) and Shannon Porath, and six great grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly. The family gives heartfelt thanks to Priscilla’s caregivers, dear friends, and to all those who provided exceptional friendship and caring gestures over the years. A celebration of life will be planned so those who loved her can pay their respects at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to honor Priscilla’s life may be made to: Hospice of Stuart, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997.



