Raymond A. Watters, age 73, of Farmington, November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura Watters. Loving father of Raymond (Michelle) Watters and David (Jennifer) Watters. Dearest grandfather of Chloe, Joshua, Norah and Henry. He is also survived by his sisters Elizabeth (Dan) Pydyn and Bonnie Oprisru. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Marion Watters and Deborah Stojanowski. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Service is Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, December 10, 2020, 9:00 ~ 10:00 AM. Inurnment in Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.mimemorial.com