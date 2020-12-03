1/1
RAYMOND ALLAN WATTERS
Raymond A. Watters, age 73, of Farmington, November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura Watters. Loving father of Raymond (Michelle) Watters and David (Jennifer) Watters. Dearest grandfather of Chloe, Joshua, Norah and Henry. He is also survived by his sisters Elizabeth (Dan) Pydyn and Bonnie Oprisru. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Marion Watters and Deborah Stojanowski. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home. Service is Thursday, December 10, 2020, 10:00 AM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Thursday, December 10, 2020, 9:00 ~ 10:00 AM. Inurnment in Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.mimemorial.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
DEC
10
Service
10:00 AM
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Michigan Memorial Funeral Home
30895 W Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 783-2646
December 2, 2020
