DeSana, Raymond ‘Wimpy’. August 4, 2020. Age 88 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Rose Ann. Loving father of Robert (Denise), Thomas (Norma), Theresa (John) Wallen and the late Geralyn Patterson. Dear brother of James, JoAnne Cuva, Marlene Wellman, the late Jack and the late Phil. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation, Thursday, August 6, 2020, 1-7 p.m., Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate, Friday, August 7, 2020, 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10 a.m., St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Joseph Church, 344 Elm St., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com