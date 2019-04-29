|
Grooms, Raymond Edward. April 26, 2019. Age 68 of Trenton. Beloved husband of the late LeDonna. Loving father of the late Raymond Edward II and Emilee (Leonard) Grooms-Skrypiec. Dearest grandfather of Leonard Skrypiec III. Dear brother of Christopher, Mary (Ernie) Hastings, Gregory (Suzette) and Pamela (Mike) Stamper. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Thursday, May 2, 2019, 3:00-7:00 PM, until time of Service 7:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 1, 2019