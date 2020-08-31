1/1
Raymond F. Legel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Legel, Raymond F., age 91, August 28, 2020 of Trenton, MI. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 21, 1929. Beloved husband of the late Clara. Loving father of John (Vickie) Legel, Jane (Bob) Podzikowski, Jean Legel and Sandy (Shawn) Clary. Grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Raymond was the oldest of 10 children, with four surviving siblings. He was a self-taught handyman, who after retiring from Chrysler, had spent his time generously helping his family and friends. He enjoyed life, loved entertaining, and regularly hosted family reunions at his home. Services are private. Contributions in memory of Raymond's life may be made to Boys Town. Visit his tribute at www.martenson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved