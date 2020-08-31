Legel, Raymond F., age 91, August 28, 2020 of Trenton, MI. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on July 21, 1929. Beloved husband of the late Clara. Loving father of John (Vickie) Legel, Jane (Bob) Podzikowski, Jean Legel and Sandy (Shawn) Clary. Grandfather of 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren. Raymond was the oldest of 10 children, with four surviving siblings. He was a self-taught handyman, who after retiring from Chrysler, had spent his time generously helping his family and friends. He enjoyed life, loved entertaining, and regularly hosted family reunions at his home. Services are private. Contributions in memory of Raymond's life may be made to Boys Town. Visit his tribute at www.martenson.com
