|
|
Frostell, Raymond H. Age 89 of Lincoln Park. Beloved husband of the late Ruth D. Frostell. Loving father of Wanda (James) DellaPella, Connie (the late Robert) Vukson, Pamela (Lenville) Richardson, Tammy (Joseph) Rossi, the late Ralph Presnel and the late Clara Surma. Dear father-in-law of Nancy Presnell and Richard Surma. Dearest grandfather of 13, great-grandfather of 14, and great-great-grandfather of 2. Preceded in death by his siblings Roland Frostell and Camilla Kovac. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 1-6 p.m. Funeral Service Tuesday August 27, 2019 11 a.m. at the John K. Solosy Funeral Home, 3206 Fort St., Lincoln Park (313) 383-1870. Interment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019