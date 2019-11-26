|
Rev. Fr. Raymond J. Urbanek, age 79 of Ovid, MI, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ovid, MI, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11 a.m., with Bishop Earl Boyea as Celebrant. Rev. Urbanek will lay instate Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Church with a Rosary being prayed at 7:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Mt. Morris, MI. Rev. Raymond was born in Wyandotte, MI on April 8, 1940 the son of Joseph W. and Lillian E. (Wolniewicz) Urbanek. He was a priest in the Diocese of Lansing, serving at Good Shepherd Parish in Montrose, St. John Parish in Fenton, St. Mary Parish in Mt. Morris and most recently at Holy Family Parish in Ovid. Rev. Raymond just had the honor of celebrating his 50th year anniversary as a Priest. Prior to his work in the Diocese of Lansing, he was a Benedictine Monk for a number of years and a priest serving at St. Scholastica Parish. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was the Faithful Friar of the Fourth Degree of the Owosso Council. He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Eugene and Stephen Urbanek and his sister Mary Ann Brown. Sympathy may be expressed in the form of memorials to Holy Family Catholic Church. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Houghton Chapel, Ovid, MI.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019