Raymond James Butler, age 72 of Prescott, formerly of Wyandotte, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving children; Diane (Mark) Binder of Unionville, Michigan, Norman (Michelle) Butler of Spring Lake, Michigan, Raymond (Brenda) Butler of Prescott, Michigan and Bahama Gorski of Southgate, Michigan. Adored grandchildren; Brian (Megan), Lynnette, David (Stacy) & Brandon Binder, Kym (John), Collin, Cameron, Connor, Anna and Andrew Butler, Jerry, Destiny and Jason Gorski. Cherished great-grandchildren; Cayla, Abigail & Brunzwik Diehl and Acelin, Josiah and Alex Binder. Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his parents; LaVerne and Minnie (Datema) Butler and sister; Diane Butler. He loved spending time with his family, his dog; Lily and enjoyed golfing, bowling, watching movies, and playing Candy Crush. Per his wishes, Mr. Butler has been cremated; A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery in Flat Rock, Michigan on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be shared at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com

