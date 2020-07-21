1/1
Raymond Kress
Kress, Raymond of Gibraltar. April 27, 2020. Age 82. Beloved husband of Sharon. Loving father of David (Glenn Henderson), Laurene (Steve) Koman, William (Cristine) Kress. Dear brother of Rita Councilman, and Carol Mullins. Dear nephew of Victoria Bilski. Proud grandfather of Kristen (Chris) Collins, Stephanie (Paul) Skelly, Matthew Kress, Amanda (Scott) Jackson, Nicole (Gavian) Gregory and great grandfather of Autumn, Alaine, Harleigh, Aubrey, Gavian, Camden, Chloe, Lillian, and Ellie. Brother-in-law of Frank Loniewski, and Jerry Schlosser. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ray was an accordion player for most of his life. He loved playing polkas, singing to dancing. He loved going for rides especially to Metro Park, spotting Eagles (his favorite bird) and on the way home stop for ice cream. Ray also loved visits from his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was in the Navy for 4 years. He spent many years enjoying time at his cottage in St. Helen, MI. Ray spent the last years with new friends and residents at Gibraltar Manor Senior Apartments. A Funeral Mass is being offered for Ray’s soul on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 12 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1531 Riverbank, Lincoln Park, MI between Fort Street and Dix Hwy.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jul. 21 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Christ the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
