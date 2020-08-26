1/1
Raymond L. Hammill
Hammill, Raymond L. July 22, 2020. 82 of Woodhaven. Raymond passed away unexpectedly at his beloved deer camp in the U.P. that he enjoyed so much. Ray was born in Detroit, MI and graduated from Lincoln Park High School. He served a total of 32 years in the military service which started in the US Navy on Grosse Ile, later in his career he transferred over to the airforce and served in Desert Storm. Ray joined the Woodhaven Police Department in February 1969 and retired as a Lieutenant in February 1995. He was an active member in his community where he was a founding member of the Woodhaven Moose 966 and the Woodhaven Hockey Association. Ray was a beloved coach to many young Lincoln Park Grizzle Junior football and Woodhaven hockey players. Those who knew Ray will remember him most for his charming personality and quick wit. Ray leaves behind his son Tod (Linda) Hammill and daughter in law April Hammill. Grandchildren Cara (Shaun) Reiber, Raymond, Jacob, Ashley and Dana Hammill. Great grandchildren Braylen, Brynleigh and Lainey Reiber. Preceded in death by wife Elaine (Joyce) Hammill and son Kirk Hammill. No services will be held at this time due to the Covid restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes - Brownstown Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
