Raymond L. Hood, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Raymond was born November 13, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio. His family moved to Flat Rock, Michigan where he was employed as a Yardmaster with DT&I Railroad until his retirement in 1988. He moved to Trenton, Michigan in 1951 where he resided until he moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona in 2018. Raymond is survived by his wife of 71 years, Shirley (Young); his son Lee (Susan) and his granddaughters Lauren Hood and Meghan (Mellor) He is predeceased by his son Lynn and parents Edna and Roy Hood. Services will be in Michigan at a future date. To share a memory with Raymond’s family, please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019