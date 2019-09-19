Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Hood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond L. Hood Obituary
Raymond L. Hood, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband, father and grandfather. Raymond was born November 13, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio. His family moved to Flat Rock, Michigan where he was employed as a Yardmaster with DT&I Railroad until his retirement in 1988. He moved to Trenton, Michigan in 1951 where he resided until he moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona in 2018. Raymond is survived by his wife of 71 years, Shirley (Young); his son Lee (Susan) and his granddaughters Lauren Hood and Meghan (Mellor) He is predeceased by his son Lynn and parents Edna and Roy Hood. Services will be in Michigan at a future date. To share a memory with Raymond’s family, please visit:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.