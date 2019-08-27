Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery
Raymond Martyniak


1932 - 2019
Martyniak, Raymond. Age 86. August 14, 2019 of Trenton, MI and Naples, FL. Raymond was born on December 28, 1932 in Detroit, MI. He married Rosemarie McLatcher and together they raised six children: Beloved husband of Rosemarie and of Sarah. Cherished father of Raymond (Jackie), Sherry (John) Shine, Joy (Donald) Plassman, Dawn (Rick) Meitz, Scott (Michelle) and Brent. Proud grandfather of 11 and great grandfather of 11. Also survived by many other loving family and friends. In 1961 he founded Ray’s Prime Meats which started as a one-man operation that Ray turned into a multimillion-dollar business. He made sure he repaid his success with deep community involvement and support. A memorial gathering will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9 am to 9:30 am for family and for friends from 9:30 am until the time of the memorial service which will begin at 12 pm all at The Trenton Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Following the service there will be a luncheon to celebrate his life at Sibley Gardens. A committal service will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 3 pm at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions to honor Ray’s life may be made to the Salvation Army. Live-Love-Laugh-Be Happy. To share a memory visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
