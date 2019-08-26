|
Remembering Richard Alan Carloy June 29, 1932 – August 24, 2019. Survived by his wife Arlene, his five children Yvonne (Mark), Laurie (Mike), Brian (Joy), Kathy (Al), and Darlene (Mark). He had 11 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by both of his parents John and Mary Carloy. Richard was a talented piano and organ instructor, and taught students through private lessons, and adult education classes in the Dearborn School System. In addition to keyboard, he also taught guitar and calligraphy lessons. Richard had artistic talent and beautiful handwriting. He also authored a published book entitled “Get it Together with God.” Richard will be well remembered for his many talents and will be loved and missed by his family and by those whose lives he touched. The family is holding a private Memorial Service to celebrate his life. A Memorial Tribute can be made in honor of Richard Alan Carloy through the or through the .
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019