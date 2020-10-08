REPP, Richard Allen, 81, died suddenly on October 1, 2020. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, to Dorothy Caroline Evans Repp and Allen Bowman Repp on August 12, 1939, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Deborah MacArthur Repp; his three children from his marriage to Anne Schultz Repp, Kimberley Anne Repp (Guillermo), Charles Brandon Repp, and Allen Bowman Repp II (Amanda); and grandchildren Liam and Fiona. "Dick" grew up in Dearborn, attending Edsel Ford High School (1957) and Henry Ford Community College, and working for the Ford Motor Company, and went on to graduate (A.B. in history) in 1963 from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he met Anne. From 1962 to 1969, he served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, which took him to Virginia. He served on active duty as an air controlman on the USS Boxer 1963-1965, and then attended Marshall-Wythe School of Law at the College of William & Mary, graduating in 1968. In 1990 he earned a master's degree in humanities from the University of Richmond. Following law school, Dick practiced civil law in Richmond, Virginia, for most of his professional life. He particularly enjoyed studying the U.S. Constitution, for a few years taught legal courses, and always tried to use his legal knowledge for others' good. But airplanes were his biggest love. Raised on aviation, Dick fondly remembered spending hours with his father, a pilot, in the air or just in "hangar talk." Soloing at age 16, Dick went on to get a commercial pilot certificate, instrument and multi-engine ratings, and his flight instructor's certificate, compiling several thousand hours of pilot in-command time. Later he would fly friends and family to the Bahamas, California, Outer Banks, Michigan, Colorado, weekend jaunts to New York City--wherever he could. Dick joked that he had "never left anyone up there." Dick's sense of humor will be greatly missed. Whether playing practical jokes on law firm partners, putting voices to the pets' thoughts, or yes, telling lawyer jokes, he often smiled and made others smile. Dick also researched and authored articles in William & Mary Law Review, The Virginia Bar Association's News Journal, Flying magazine, as well as other publications, often combining his love of flying and the law. He owed and dedicated the last 25 years of his life to his faithful friendship with Bill W., through whom he met Deb. In Deb's company, Dick particularly enjoyed traveling, doting on their dogs, listening to '50s and '60s music, and discussing current events and politics. (Probably his only regret was that he didn’t vote before he died.) Per his wishes, Dick will be cremated and interred at Rice Creek Cemetery in Marshall, Michigan, with his parents. A memorial service is not planned at this time.



