Light, Richard Charles, age 85 of Carleton, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born June 18, 1933 in Detroit to Kenneth O. and Marian (Trombly) Light. Preceded by: parents, brother: Kenneth; and sister-in-law: Irene. Survived by wife: Beverly Ann; children: Dennis Allen (Katherine), Brian Richard (Susan), Eric Michael (Collette), Maureen Therese (Lee) DeCarlo, Sharon Marie; sisters: Carol (Roby) Harris, Marion; brothers: Jim (Carol), David (Isabel); grandchildren: Stephen, Nicole, Rachel, Sarah, Shannon, Vincent, Phillip, Natalie, Cortney, Allison. Visiting 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 N. Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. Memorial Mass Friday, 10 a.m. St. Mary, Rockwood.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019