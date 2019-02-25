Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Light
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Charles Light

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Charles Light Obituary
Light, Richard Charles, age 85 of Carleton, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born June 18, 1933 in Detroit to Kenneth O. and Marian (Trombly) Light. Preceded by: parents, brother: Kenneth; and sister-in-law: Irene. Survived by wife: Beverly Ann; children: Dennis Allen (Katherine), Brian Richard (Susan), Eric Michael (Collette), Maureen Therese (Lee) DeCarlo, Sharon Marie; sisters: Carol (Roby) Harris, Marion; brothers: Jim (Carol), David (Isabel); grandchildren: Stephen, Nicole, Rachel, Sarah, Shannon, Vincent, Phillip, Natalie, Cortney, Allison. Visiting 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 N. Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. Memorial Mass Friday, 10 a.m. St. Mary, Rockwood.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
Download Now