Sisco, Richard David. Age 76, of Trenton. May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne M. Sisco. Loving father of Christopher (Carri) Sisco, Matthew Sisco, William (Whitney) Sisco and Marabeth (Dylan) Wilson. Proud grandfather of 7. Dear brother of Don (Marsha) Sisco. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. Funeral service Thursday, May 30, 2019, instate 10am until 11am service at First Presbyterian Church, Trenton. Interment Michigan Memorial Park. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 29, 2019