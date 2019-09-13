Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
517-546-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
MacDonald's Funeral Home - Howell
315 North Michigan Ave.
Howell, MI 48843
View Map
Richard Donald Nagel Obituary
Richard Donald Nagel, age 72 of Howell, passed away early Friday morning, September 13, 2019. Born in Detroit on December 8, 1946, he was the son of the late Donald E. and the late Margaret (Haupt) Nagel. Formerly of Lincoln Park and a Howell resident for the past five years, Richard was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brighton and a retired engine repairman for the Chrysler’s Trenton Engine Plant. He was a Purple Heart recipient having served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Marine Corps. Richard participated in bowling leagues, enjoyed fishing, was a Harley Davidson rider, taking cruise trips, old cars and attending old car shows. Beloved husband of the late Pamela Nagel who preceded him in death on September 4, 2008. Loving father of Tiffany (Joey) Bodnar of Tennessee, Jennifer (Steve) Marciniak of Highland and Angelique “Angie” (Dan) Jennings of Howell. Proud and adoring grandfather of Richard (Mary) Nagel, Cora Lindsey, Rochelle Poe, Griffen Jennings, Joshua Jennings and Ryan Poe; great-grandchildren, Richard Nagel, Alexandria Nagel and Lucia Nagel. Brother of David Nagel and the late Sandra Stewart (Nagel). Also survived by his “honorary daughter”, Tarra Shimkus (Poe). Visitation Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. A funeral service in honor and celebraton of Richard’s life will be held with military honors on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at MacDonald’s Funeral Home, Howell (517-546-2800) followed by entombment at Michigan Memorial Park in Flat Rock. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/mglc or the Pregnancy Help Clinic https://give.cornerstone.cc/Pregnancy+Help+Clinic/. Please visit the family’s online guestbook at:
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Sept. 18, 2019
