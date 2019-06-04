Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
The Martenson Funeral Home - Trenton Chapel
3200 West Rd.
Trenton, MI 48183
(734) 671-5400
Richard E. Law

Law, Richard E., age 88, a lifelong resident of Trenton, passed away peacefully June 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Catherine “Dorothy”; dearest father of Thomas (Luanne) Law, James (Donna) Law, Barbara (Kim) Sveska, Julie (Eric) Rasmussen and Michael (Belinda) Law; loving grandfather to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Road, with a Rosary Service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services celebrating Richard’s life will be Friday, June 7, 2019. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until a Mass of Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. from St. Timothy Catholic Church. For more information, please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 5, 2019
