Richard E. “Rick” Spencer, age 75, of Howell, MI, formerly of Brighton, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Howell, Ml. He was born on May 31, 1945 in Detroit, MI, the son of Robert and Aileen (Moranville) Spencer. Rick graduated from Lowrey High School in Dearborn and received his undergraduate and master’s degree in Education from Eastern Michigan University. His working career was varied with several employers. He last worked for the Bechtel Engineering firm for 25 years and was last assigned to the Savannah River Site, a nuclear fuel facility in Augusta, GA, where he was a purchasing specialist. He was recognised by the president of Bechtel for his dedication, performance of his duties, and the wonderful example he set for other employees. Rick was baptized Catholic, and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, especially U of M sports and Detroit sports. He also enjoyed watching the History Channel. Rick was a master at trivia. All of Rick’s family and friends knew his uncanny, inexplicable, how could he know that, grasp of little known facts. We fought to have him on our team. Rick was also an avid euchre player and loved all those that played with him. Rick suffered his entire life with cerebral palsy. He never took a step in his life without a crutch or a wheelchair. He was never able to put on his own socks. But he never let his disability stop him, he pushed on. Throughout his life he has made many great friends, why and how? He never once made people feel uncomfortable or sorry for him. He always put other people before himself. He was truly a selfless man, always thinking of others first. He will be missed, the world needs more Rick Spencers. He is survived by two brothers, Robert (Shirley) Spencer, of Chelsea, and Patrick (Michele) Spencer, of Lake Odessa, and a half-brother, Clinton Moran, of Michigan, also nieces and nephews: Heather, Amber, Jason, Meghan, and Shannon; and great-nieces and great-nephews: Austin, Spencer, Madison, McKenzie, Eli, Bailey, Jaiden, Jori, McKenzie, and Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents. In accordance with his wishes, Rick has been cremated. He will be interred at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chelsea Depot on Saturday, July 25, 2020, with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. and a small prayer service at 2:00 p.m., followed by a meal and time of fellowship and celebration. Afterwards, there will be a bonfire at the Spencer home. A GoFundMe account has been created to establish a legacy for Rick: https://www.gofundme.com
. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.