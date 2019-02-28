Schendel, Richard Edward, age 88, of Trenton, MI passed away on February 20. Born in Wyandotte on January 25, 1931, son of Edward and Margaret (Pilz) Schendel. Predeceased by brother, David at age 17. A steadfast Christian, he served at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Trenton, MI for many years on numerous ministry committees, as elder and usher. A graduate of Wyandotte Roosevelt High School and Michigan State University, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering and was affiliated with ROTC and Theta Xi fraternity. He was commissioned Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and served at Ft. Knox, KY, Ft. Belvoir, VA, and Ft. Churchill, Manitoba, Canada. Following his military career he joined the Schendel Construction Co. He was later a District Manager for Rex Chainbelt/Spanall, and then served as Vice President of Engineering for Fastdecks, Inc. until his retirement in 1992. He was active with the Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Detroit and Michigan. His greatest joy was family. Richard married Elaine Blakely (deceased), daughter of Fred and Hazel Munro Blakely, whose families were early settlers of Gibraltar. He is survived by his children: Lisa (Gary) Steele of Roswell, GA, David (Veronica) Schendel of Canton, MI, Lynne (Brian) Herman of Gibraltar, MI, Kristen (Tim) Harrington of Champaign, IL, and grandchildren: Blakely and Richard Harrington; Evan, Aaron and Maggie Herman; and Eric and Allison Schendel. Visitation, Thursday, March 7, 3-8 PM at The Trenton Chapel of Martenson Funeral Homes. In state, Friday, March 8, 10 AM until funeral service, 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Trenton. Visit Richard’s tribute at ? Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary