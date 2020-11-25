Or Copy this URL to Share

Favot, Richard of Wyandotte. November 21, 2020. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Zolda. Loving father of Margaret (Donnie) Caudill, Deborah (Randy) Bowers, Denise Humphrey, Dennis Favot and preceded in death by children Michael Favot (Anna) and Diane "Cookie" Favot. Dear brother of Dolores (Joseph) Robenski, the late Vincent Favot and the late Robert Favot (Mary Jane). Proud grandfather, great grandfather, great-great grandfather of many. A Memorial Gathering in honor of Richard is scheduled for December 2, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000 with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m.



