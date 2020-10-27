FARR, Richard H. age 82, of Taylor, October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Betty Farr. Loving father of Fay Farr, Shirley (Lawrence) Breaugh, Tuesday Farr, David (Caroll) Farr, Theresa Carlson and Karen (Charlie) Ferris. Dearest grandfather of Patrick (Ryan), Levi IV, Shawn, Joshua, Aaron, Kyle, Caitlin, Anthony, Hannah, Michel, Caleb, Myah and Layne and great-grandfather of Haily, Levi V, Nikki, Sean, Jayson, Logan and Leyla-Rose. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Patrick, his parents David and Fay Farr, 8 brothers and 1 sister. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. www.mimemorial.com