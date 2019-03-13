Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Richard Klepinger
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
Klepinger, Richard, age 90 passed away March 10, 2019. Husband to the late Patricia Carnes of 53 years. Son of the late Troy and Esther (Moore) Klepinger. Son-in-law to the late Clarence and Beatrice (Pyle) Carnes. Father to Jennie Klepinger (Sue) of Hartland, Michigan, and Mark (Laura) Klepinger of Troy, Michigan. Grandfather of Andrew Klepinger and Sara Klepinger. Brother of the late Nancy Klepinger Uhrig. Brother-in-law to John Uhrig, Don (Connie) Carnes and the late David (Marilyn) Carnes. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Richard worked 22 years at The Henry Ford (Retired at 85). He also worked as a dairyman making ice cream all his life. Visitation was held at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home on Friday, March 15. Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Ware Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Ohio. Burial will be in Chillicothe, Ohio, Grandview Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Michigan Humane Society. To share a memory visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019
