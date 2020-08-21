1/1
Richard "Rick" LeVasseur
Richard (Rick) LeVasseur - Rick LeVasseur passed away on August 12, 2020 at the age of 62. Rick spent his life in the Detroit area. He had the best sense of humor, and he had a contagious smile. He loved hunting, collecting guns, motorcycles, old cars, watching movies, body building in his younger years, and history particularly anything to do with JFK. Rick worked and retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years. He also served in the United States Army. He is survived by his 2 children, his son, Joe Cameron of Michigan Center, MI and his daughter, Megan Stuckey along with husband Joe of Duncan, OK and his long time girlfriend, Pam Krikorian of Melvindale, MI who he referred to as his “Pammy.” Rick also loved Pam’s daughters, Stephanie, Jayme and Becky and Megan’s sister, Rachel. He is also survived by his grandson, Tegan Cameron of Jackson, MI and his sisters Karon Hoard and Kelly Hoard along with many nieces and nephews. A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pinckney.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
