Crofut, Richard M., II aged 68 of Gibraltar passed away on February 23, 2019 in hospice care after a long battle with kidney disease. He is preceded in death by his parents Gertrude and Richard and is survived by his wife of 45 years Deborah (Langlois) and their two daughters Kristina and Cathryn (Jess) Crofut-Dillon. Also surviving are his sister Susan (Paul) Banner, nephew Matt (Jane) Banner, niece Beth Banner and three great nieces. A 1969 graduate of Trenton High School he went on to received a BA in Political Science from Northern Michigan University in 1974. He spent his career as a manager in the service industry. His hobbies included spending time with family, gaming, watching movies, and taking care of his cat Violet. A memorial is being planned for this summer in Marquette, Michigan. If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers he asked to please consider the American Kidney Foundation or Shelter to Home Animal Rescue. Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019