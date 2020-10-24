1/1
Richard Vogler
Vogler, Richard D. October 23, 2020. Age 73 of Southgate. Beloved husband of the late Annie. Loving father of Lynn (Paul) Rucarean and Nicole (Craig) Campbell. Dear brother of Don (Ruth) Vogler. Dearest grandfather of Jack, Ani, Ethan and Aiden. Richard will be deeply missed by family, friends and his faithful companion Mia. Funeral was Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Taylor Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23750 Goddard Rd. Entombment Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Rick’s guestbook at

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Voran Funeral Home - Taylor Chapel
23750 Goddard Road
Taylor, MI 48180
(313) 291-1800
