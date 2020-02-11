Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
Robert Bruce Larson

Robert Bruce Larson Obituary
Larson, Robert Bruce. February 10, 2020. Age 34 of Southgate. Beloved son of Bruce (Kimberly) Larson and Renee (Thomas) Parsons. Dearest grandson of Duaine Bernard (Juanita). Dear brother of Jeanne Mosley (Mark) and Michelle Pasquarelli (Darren). Also survived by nephews Henry Mosley and Jack Mosley and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial gathering, Friday, February 14, 2020, 6-9 p.m. Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
