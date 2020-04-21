|
Robert Dean Hinton, age 56 of Brownstown, passed away April 16, 2020 at Beaumont Trenton Hospital. Born November 26, 1963 in Dearborn, Bob was the son of Jerry and Susan (Perry) Hinton. He graduated from Fordson High School in 1982. He worked for over 33 years at Vitesco Technologies (formerly Continental Technologies). Bob enjoyed camping, fishing, and especially Drag Racing, which he had done since high school. Many of his weekends were spent at Milan Dragway where he and both his children raced. Bob is survived by his children: Mitchell Hinton and Chelsey Hinton; his parents: Jerry and Susan Hinton; siblings: Barbara (Robert) Lange and Cheryl (the late Michael) Chadwick; aunt and uncle Nancy (Richard) Mamolen; as well as nieces: Jennifer and Rachel Lange: a nephew: Jason Chadwick and several cousins. A celebration of Bob’s life is being planned with the Trenton Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Friends may gather on August 1, 2020 from 10:00am until a Memorial Service at Noon. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in honor of Bob may be made to the Penrickton Center for Blind. For more information or to leave an online condolence please visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020