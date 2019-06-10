|
|
Charette, Robert E.; June 8, 2019; age 79. Robert was born at his family home in Wyandotte, MI on September 19, 1939. He is survived by his 3 children, Rob (Vicky), Michelle (Sam) Vassallo and Nicole (Steve) Settle; grandchildren, Brent and Cara Charette, Sal, Vince and Mia Vassallo and Nicholas and Tyler Settle; siblings, Cliff Charette and Carolyn Spence. Also survived by Bonnie Charette, his wife of 44 years. Robert retired after 40 years of employment with Wayne County as a Carpenter at Metro Airport, a job which he truly loved. A memorial luncheon and open house will be held at Sammy’s Cucina, Woodhaven. For arrangement details please visit Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel at
Published in Heritage Newspapers on June 12, 2019