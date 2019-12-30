|
|
Mr. Robert E. Dwyer, Sr., 86, owner of Dwyer Funeral Home and Dwyer-Wellington Funeral Homes in Pittsfield and Dalton, MA, passed away on Christmas day, at his home on Queechy Lake, Canaan, NY surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Dwyer was a Korean War veteran, having proudly served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Marine Corps League. Beloved husband of 57 years to Deborah (Pender), loving father to Kathleen (Frank) O’Brien of Easton, CT, Julie (Tom) Lloyd of Bennington, VT, Dan (Kelly) Dwyer of New Boston, MI and Robert (Whitney) Dwyer, Jr., Richmond, MA. He also leaves 12 grandchildren, including Alexandra, Danielle and Quinn Dwyer of New Boston, MI and a great-granddaughter, Henri of New Boston, MI. Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020