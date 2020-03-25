Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Eugene Hay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Eugene Hay Obituary
Robert Eugene Hay. March 24, 2020. Age 84 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann. Loving father of Karen Armatis, Elizabeth Hay and Nancy (Peter) Bozzo. Dearest grandfather of Douglas (Melissa) Armatis and Sarah (Brent) Wojcik. Great grandfather of Andrew, Brooke, Rylie, Easton and Alex. Preceded in death by son Robert Jr., parents Earl and Margaret and siblings Russell, Carl, Richard, Ellen and Mildred. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Parkinson’s Foundation. Visitation, Friday, 10:00 AM until time of service 1:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -