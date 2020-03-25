|
Robert Eugene Hay. March 24, 2020. Age 84 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann. Loving father of Karen Armatis, Elizabeth Hay and Nancy (Peter) Bozzo. Dearest grandfather of Douglas (Melissa) Armatis and Sarah (Brent) Wojcik. Great grandfather of Andrew, Brooke, Rylie, Easton and Alex. Preceded in death by son Robert Jr., parents Earl and Margaret and siblings Russell, Carl, Richard, Ellen and Mildred. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Parkinson’s Foundation. Visitation, Friday, 10:00 AM until time of service 1:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020