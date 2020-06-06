Robert Favot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Favot, Robert. June 4, 2020. Age 79 of Woodhaven. Robert (Bob) peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 at his home in Woodhaven. He was born November 20, 1940 in Detroit to Margaret (nee: Pusateri) and Jelindo Favot. Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Jane of Woodhaven, brother Richard of Wyandotte and sister Dolores Rovenski of Willingboro, NJ. He is also survived by an aunt and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and brother Vincent. Robert served his country during the early 1960’s as a Navy 2nd class Petty Officer and was a Disabled American Veteran. At times during his service he was also an honor guard. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he worked for Ford Motor Company where he retired after 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling and visiting family. During the later part of his life, he also enjoyed golfing with a “bunch of great guys”. Memorial contributions in Robert’s memory are appreciated to Disabled American Veterans, Angela Hospice and/or to Mass intentions. Services have been held. Arrangements by Molnar Funeral Homes-Brownstown Chapel. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Jun. 6 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Rosary
05:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved