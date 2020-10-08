I'm not sure I have the words to say what a decent guy Bob was. Although I never really thought about it until now, he was kind of like the older brother I never had. I'll miss the silly goofball conversations we often had about his mother's haluski or shooting roman candles and bottle rockets at each other. We spent a lot of fun times in our younger years boating, pretend-fishing, bowling, and having a few drinks together. We didn't see each other much over the past 5 years but we still kept in touch with a call here and there and texting. Bob also had a good sense for the peace and beauty around him as he would share photos of deep night sky or the nature surrounding him. I hope he finds that kind of peace where his is now. I attached a few photos that relate.

Dave Merta

Friend