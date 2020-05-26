Robert J. Bohn Sr.
Bohn Sr., Robert J., age 84 of Allen Park, passed away May 21, 2020. Loving husband of Noreen. Dear father of Robert Jr. (Karen) and Michelle (Bill) Butler. Proud grandfather of Steven (Anne) Bohn, Robert (Mayte) Bohn III, Brian (Olivia) Bohn, and William Butler. Great grandfather of Steven and Tessa Bohn. Also survived by his sister Betty Wilson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. To share a memory please visit: www.martenson.com.

Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
