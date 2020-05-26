Bohn Sr., Robert J., age 84 of Allen Park, passed away May 21, 2020. Loving husband of Noreen. Dear father of Robert Jr. (Karen) and Michelle (Bill) Butler. Proud grandfather of Steven (Anne) Bohn, Robert (Mayte) Bohn III, Brian (Olivia) Bohn, and William Butler. Great grandfather of Steven and Tessa Bohn. Also survived by his sister Betty Wilson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society. To share a memory please visit: www.martenson.com.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from May 26 to May 31, 2020.