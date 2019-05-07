|
DIEL, Robert J., age 81, of Taylor, passed away peacefully on May 01, 2019. Loving husband of Ruth Diel. Loving father of Rhonda Danaj, Renee (Gerald) Osaer, Rob Diel Jr., step-children Tom (LuAnn) and Pam (Bob). Dear grandfather of Christine (Damon), Richard (Heather), Norm, Krystal, Patti (Mikel), Ashley and Eric. Dearest great grandfather of Cora, Lily and Ivy. He is also survived by his siblings Bill (Donna), Gary (the late Ronda), John (Billie), Joyce and Carlotta (Bob). He is preceded in death by his first wife Juanita, step-son Jim and his parents John and Adele. Service is Sunday, 6:30 PM at Michigan Memorial Funeral Home, (next to Michigan Memorial Park) 30895 Huron River Dr., Huron Twp., (734) 783-2646. Visitation is Sunday, 1:00 ~ 8:00 PM. His cremation took place at “The Witness Crematory” located inside of Michigan Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on May 8, 2019