Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
5:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. "Bob" Gorski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert J. "Bob" Gorski Obituary
Gorski, Robert “Bob” J. Age 65, of Southgate. February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jo Gorski for 35 years. Loving father of Charlie Gorski. Dear brother of Richard (Joyce) Gorski. Survived also by his loving nieces and nephews Kevin (Suzie) Gorski, Brian Gorski, Kelly (Jason) Zarycki, James (Vanessa) Richards, Mary Richards (Bill Guess), Raymond (Stacy) Richards and many great nieces and great nephews. Bob grew up in Dearborn and was a 1972 graduate of Fordson High School. He worked at a print shop and then as a transmission repairman at GM for 30 years, retiring in 2006. Bob loved the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and yes even the Detroit Lions. He was an avid bowler, poker player, Big U of M Fan and also loved the casinos. Arrangements were handled by The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now