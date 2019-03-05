|
|
Gorski, Robert “Bob” J. Age 65, of Southgate. February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Jo Gorski for 35 years. Loving father of Charlie Gorski. Dear brother of Richard (Joyce) Gorski. Survived also by his loving nieces and nephews Kevin (Suzie) Gorski, Brian Gorski, Kelly (Jason) Zarycki, James (Vanessa) Richards, Mary Richards (Bill Guess), Raymond (Stacy) Richards and many great nieces and great nephews. Bob grew up in Dearborn and was a 1972 graduate of Fordson High School. He worked at a print shop and then as a transmission repairman at GM for 30 years, retiring in 2006. Bob loved the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings and yes even the Detroit Lions. He was an avid bowler, poker player, Big U of M Fan and also loved the casinos. Arrangements were handled by The Allen Park Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes. Visit
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2019