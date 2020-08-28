Logan, Robert J. - August 27, 2020. Age 62 of Wyandotte. Beloved son of Betty and the late William. Dearest brother of William (Janet), Stephen (Laura), Patrick (Cynthia) and the late Michael (Dee). Dear nephew of David Logan and Dale (JoAnne) Fisher. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Bob was employed by Nanna’s Kitchen for over 30 years. He began his career as kitchen help and worked his way into a management position. Visitation, Sunday, August 30, 2020, 12-6 p.m. Service, Monday, August 31, 2020, 11 a.m. Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com