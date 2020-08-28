1/1
Robert J. Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Logan, Robert J. - August 27, 2020. Age 62 of Wyandotte. Beloved son of Betty and the late William. Dearest brother of William (Janet), Stephen (Laura), Patrick (Cynthia) and the late Michael (Dee). Dear nephew of David Logan and Dale (JoAnne) Fisher. Also survived by 9 nieces and nephews. Bob was employed by Nanna’s Kitchen for over 30 years. He began his career as kitchen help and worked his way into a management position. Visitation, Sunday, August 30, 2020, 12-6 p.m. Service, Monday, August 31, 2020, 11 a.m. Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R. J. Nixon Funeral Home
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI 48192
(734) 284-1600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved