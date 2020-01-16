Heritage Newspapers Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert McClowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. McClowry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. McClowry Obituary
Robert J. McClowry, Former Michigan State and Cleveland Browns football player and respected advertising executive. Passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Diane for 41 years. Loving father of Kristin (Brian) Bazick and Bobby. Proud Papa of Brandon Robert, Tyler Joseph and Bennett Dean. He also leaves behind his precious dog Annie and grand dog Dozer. Loving brother of James (Carol), Marguerite Emery (the late James), Patrick (Donna), Susan Sied (Marshall), Kathryn Luchonok (the late Gary) and the late Terrance (Carol). Loving son of the late James and Elaine McClowry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Sunday 5 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Memorial gathering Saturday 3-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or MSU Promise Endowed Scholarship Fund.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -