Robert J. McClowry, Former Michigan State and Cleveland Browns football player and respected advertising executive. Passed away peacefully at home on January 15, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Diane for 41 years. Loving father of Kristin (Brian) Bazick and Bobby. Proud Papa of Brandon Robert, Tyler Joseph and Bennett Dean. He also leaves behind his precious dog Annie and grand dog Dozer. Loving brother of James (Carol), Marguerite Emery (the late James), Patrick (Donna), Susan Sied (Marshall), Kathryn Luchonok (the late Gary) and the late Terrance (Carol). Loving son of the late James and Elaine McClowry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial service Sunday 5 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Memorial gathering Saturday 3-9 p.m. and Sunday 12-5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Michigan Humane Society or MSU Promise Endowed Scholarship Fund.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020