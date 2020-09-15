1/1
Robert J. McGrath
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGrath, Robert J. September 13, 2020. Age 95 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Kathleen Morris, Michael (Ruth), Terrence (Lori), Patricia (Christopher) Auger, Daniel and Kevin (Roslyn). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Verna McGrath, siblings Mary Olive, Verna, Quirk and Shirley and 2 infant children; Rose Marie and John. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020, 4-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Irish Pallottine Fathers. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Heritage Newspapers from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by heritage.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved