McGrath, Robert J. September 13, 2020. Age 95 of Wyandotte. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Kathleen Morris, Michael (Ruth), Terrence (Lori), Patricia (Christopher) Auger, Daniel and Kevin (Roslyn). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph & Verna McGrath, siblings Mary Olive, Verna, Quirk and Shirley and 2 infant children; Rose Marie and John. Visitation Thursday, September 17, 2020, 4-8:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Instate Friday, September 18, 2020, 9:30 AM until time of Mass 10:00 AM, St. Vincent Pallotti Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 135 Superior Blvd., Wyandotte. Memorial contributions are appreciated to Capuchin Soup Kitchen or Irish Pallottine Fathers. www.molnarfuneralhome.com