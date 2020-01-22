|
|
ROBERT JOSEPH BROUGH - August 3, 1960-January 12, 2020. Robert Brough’s courageous experience with life came to a peaceful ending after a third and final battle with cancer. He was 59. Rob grew up on Grosse Ile, and after graduating from GIHS in 1978, enrolled at Michigan State University. He pursued a degree in biology in hopes of following the family footsteps to medical school. Rob played trombone for two years in the Spartan Marching Band and was an active member of Theta Chi fraternity at MSU. Following his sophomore year at college, Rob was involved in a water skiing accident in the Detroit River where he suffered a traumatic brain injury that would impact him for the rest of his life. After several years of rehab, assistance / encouragement from many friends and family, and his own never-give-up attitude, Rob eventually regained his ability to walk, communicate, and live independently again. He moved back to East Lansing, re-enrolled at Michigan State, and earned a bachelor of science degree in 1989. Over the next 30 years, Rob lived on Grosse Ile, in Southgate, and again in East Lansing where his sense of humor, infectious personality, and relentless self-drive made him a recognizable and embraceable member in those communities. Rob is survived by his father, A. Joseph Brough (wife Mary Jo Brough) of Grosse Ile, his brother Glen Brough (wife April Clobes) of East Lansing, aunt Elizabeth Potter of Florida, and aunt Barbara Klobacher of Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Smith Brough of Grosse Ile, and his favorite dog, Sam! Rob‘s family would like to thank everyone who lent him a helping hand in navigating the challenges he encountered along the way. Although his independent spirit never really seemed to embrace those gestures (!), your assistance was certainly appreciated by all those who loved him.
Published in Heritage Newspapers on Jan. 26, 2020